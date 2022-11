Maqedonia e Veriut u bë anëtare e plotë e Unionit për Mesdheun

📣 A day to be remembered!

2️⃣4️⃣ - NOV - 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣

As of tdy 🇲🇰 is a member of the Union for the Mediterranean!



🎯 42 UfM Member States adopted the Ministerial Declaration on the accesion of #NorthMacedonia in the #UfM family!#UfMRegForum@UfMSecretariat https://t.co/dcIE4ltIQa